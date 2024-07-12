Kremlin dismisses reports of assassination plot against German arms maker

2024-07-12 | 06:24
Kremlin dismisses reports of assassination plot against German arms maker
The Kremlin on Friday dismissed a report that the United States foiled a Russian plot to assassinate the chief executive of a major German arms maker supplying weaponry to Ukraine.

"It's all presented in the style of another fake story, therefore such reports cannot be taken seriously," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about a CNN report that cited unnamed Western officials alleging Russia planned to kill Armin Papperger, the head of Rheinmetall.

AFP

World News

Kremlin

Reports

Germany

Assassination

Arms Maker

