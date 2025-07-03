EU chief says Brussels 'ready' for US trade deal as negotiators to meet

The EU is "ready for a deal" with the United States, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday before negotiators met in Washington ahead of a July 9 deadline.



EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic is currently in Washington and due to meet his U.S. counterparts later on Thursday. "We want a negotiated solution, but you all know that at the same time, we're preparing for the possibility that no satisfactory agreement is reached," von der Leyen told reporters in Aarhus, Denmark.



