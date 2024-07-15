Republican Party formally nominates Donald Trump for Presidency

World News
2024-07-15 | 15:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Republican Party formally nominates Donald Trump for Presidency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Republican Party formally nominates Donald Trump for Presidency

The Republican Party on Monday formally confirmed Donald Trump as its nominee to take on President Joe Biden in November's election.

The ex-president clinched a majority of the delegates at the party's national convention, after his son Eric, representing Florida, put him over the threshold, to cheers on the convention floor.

AFP
 

World News

Republican Party

Donald Trump

Joe Biden

US

Elections.

LBCI Next
Adviser to Democratic donor apologizes for suggesting Trump shooting may be staged
No hope for survivors in Nepal landslide, 55 still missing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

Former US president Donald Trump seen walking off his plane after shooting

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally

LBCI
World News
2024-05-31

Donald Trump becomes first US president convicted of a crime

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-09

Israeli ambassador to US says Joe Biden's arms halt sends ‘wrong message’

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:50

Biden camp criticizes Trump's 'extremist' VP pick

LBCI
World News
15:36

US President Biden has confidence in Secret Service chief after Trump shooting: White House

LBCI
World News
15:17

Trump announces Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as running mate

LBCI
World News
15:14

Biden orders Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr: Homeland security chief

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-03

Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

FBI determines Trump shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks: US media

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:09

Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More