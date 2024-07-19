Major US airlines ground all flights over 'communication issue': FAA

2024-07-19 | 03:55
Major US airlines ground all flights over 'communication issue': FAA

Major US air carriers including Delta, United, and American Airlines grounded all flights early on Friday over a communication issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"All... flights regardless of destination" were grounded due to the "communication issues", the FAA said in a notice to airlines.

AFP

