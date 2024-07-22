Netanyahu requests meeting with former President Trump, Politico reports

World News
2024-07-22 | 15:12
High views
0min
Netanyahu requests meeting with former President Trump, Politico reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested an in-person meeting with former President Donald Trump while in the US this week, Politico reported on Monday citing people familiar with the outreach.

Netanyahu and Trump's teams have met in recent days to explore the idea of a meeting but Trump has yet to agree, the report added.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump

US

Download now the LBCI mobile app
