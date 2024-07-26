China says FM Wang to meet US counterpart Blinken in Laos

World News
2024-07-26 | 03:27
High views
China says FM Wang to meet US counterpart Blinken in Laos
China says FM Wang to meet US counterpart Blinken in Laos

China said Friday that top diplomat Wang Yi would meet with US counterpart Antony Blinken on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) talks in Laos.

"Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Laos," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, adding they would "exchange views on issues of common concern."

AFP

