Trump announces temporary tariff relief on ground beef imports

President Donald Trump announced Friday the United States would allow tariff-free imports of up to 300,000 tons of ground beef over the next 90 days, in a bid to lower prices for American consumers with elections looming.



"As we work to rebuild this herd and help our ranchers, for the next 90 days, the United States will allow up to 300,000 metric tons of product for ground beef to be imported with no out of quota tariff," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.



AFP