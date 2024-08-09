Columbia says three deans resign over 'antisemitic tropes' in texts

Three Columbia University deans who engaged in what the school's administration called troubling text message exchanges that touched on "ancient antisemitic tropes" have resigned, a university spokesperson said late on Thursday.



Cristen Kromm, former dean of undergraduate student life; Matthew Patashnick, former associate dean for student and family support; and Susan Chang-Kim, former vice dean and chief administrative officer, were earlier placed on leave as an investigation proceeded.



The message exchanges took place during an event on campus titled "Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present, and Future" and followed weeks of protests at Columbia and other campuses around the country over Israel's war in Gaza, the university administration said in July.



"This incident revealed behavior and sentiments that were not only unprofessional but also disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes," the university said in July.



The three deans who resigned could not be contacted. The university spokesperson who confirmed their resignation did not provide further details.



