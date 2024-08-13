China says FM Wang to visit Myanmar, Thailand this week

2024-08-13 | 04:13
China says FM Wang to visit Myanmar, Thailand this week
China says FM Wang to visit Myanmar, Thailand this week

China's top diplomat Wang Yi will visit Myanmar and Thailand from August 14 to 17, Beijing's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

"Wang Yi will visit Myanmar and travel to Thailand to co-chair the ninth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, adding Wang would also attend an "informal discussion" between counterparts from Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

AFP

