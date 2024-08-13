Blinken OKs sale to Israel of military equipment worth over $20 bln

2024-08-13 | 15:28
Blinken OKs sale to Israel of military equipment worth over $20 bln
Blinken OKs sale to Israel of military equipment worth over $20 bln

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday approved the sale to Israel of different military equipment worth over $20 billion, the Pentagon said.

Reuters
 

