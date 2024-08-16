Indian-administered Kashmir to hold first local polls in a decade

Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir will hold local elections for the first time in a decade, the head of the electoral commission said Friday, after polls were stalled in the disputed region following New Delhi's imposition of direct rule in 2019.



"After a long gap, elections are due and will be held in Jammu and Kashmir," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told reporters in New Delhi, adding that voting will be staggered over three stages between September 18 and October 1.



AFP