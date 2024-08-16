News
Indian-administered Kashmir to hold first local polls in a decade
World News
2024-08-16 | 06:10
Indian-administered Kashmir to hold first local polls in a decade
Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir will hold local elections for the first time in a decade, the head of the electoral commission said Friday, after polls were stalled in the disputed region following New Delhi's imposition of direct rule in 2019.
"After a long gap, elections are due and will be held in Jammu and Kashmir," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told reporters in New Delhi, adding that voting will be staggered over three stages between September 18 and October 1.
AFP
World News
India
Jammu
Kashmir
Elections
Polls
New Delhi
Next
North Korea's Kim and Russia's Putin vow deeper ties on Korean liberation day
WHO: More than 300 cholera deaths reported in Sudan
Previous
