Nine dead after migrant boat capsizes on river on Serbia-Bosnia border

2024-08-22 | 10:05
Nine dead after migrant boat capsizes on river on Serbia-Bosnia border
Nine dead after migrant boat capsizes on river on Serbia-Bosnia border

At least nine people died Thursday after a boat carrying migrants capsized in the Drina River separating Serbia and Bosnia, rescuers said.

"The bodies of nine migrants were found Thursday after their boat sank in the Drina River," said Bosnia's civil protection group overseeing the rescue operations.

