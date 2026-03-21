EU urges reduced gas-storage target as Mideast war crimps supply

World News
21-03-2026 | 11:54
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EU urges reduced gas-storage target as Mideast war crimps supply
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EU urges reduced gas-storage target as Mideast war crimps supply

The European Commission on Saturday urged EU member countries to lower their target for filling natural gas storage in the coming months, to alleviate price pressures caused by the war in the Middle East.

EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen sent a letter asking to "consider reducing your filling target to 80 percent as early as possible in the filling season to provide certainty and reassurance to market participants", down from the usual 90 percent goal.

AFP

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