Romania to let US use its air bases for Middle East operations: President

Romania decided on Wednesday to let the United States use air bases in the eastern European country to refuel aircraft involved in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, the country's president said.



Parliament approved the measure after it was reviewed by the Supreme Council of National Defence earlier in the day. President Nicusor Dan called it a "temporary deployment of American military equipment and forces in Romania" in a statement following the council meeting.



The move would allow refuelling of aircraft and the deployment of monitoring and satellite communications equipment, Dan said.



AFP



