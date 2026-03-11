Romania to let US use its air bases for Middle East operations: President

World News
11-03-2026 | 13:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Romania to let US use its air bases for Middle East operations: President
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Romania to let US use its air bases for Middle East operations: President

Romania decided on Wednesday to let the United States use air bases in the eastern European country to refuel aircraft involved in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, the country's president said.

Parliament approved the measure after it was reviewed by the Supreme Council of National Defence earlier in the day. President Nicusor Dan called it a "temporary deployment of American military equipment and forces in Romania" in a statement following the council meeting.

The move would allow refuelling of aircraft and the deployment of monitoring and satellite communications equipment, Dan said.

AFP

World News

Romania

United States

Iran

Israel

Bases

LBCI Next
Trump says to tap US strategic oil reserve 'a little bit'
Trump vows 'great safety' for oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-13

Second US aircraft carrier to head to Middle East amid Iran tensions: US media

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-27

Italy urges its citizens to leave Iran, be vigilant across Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Airlines call for civilian flights not to be targeted in Middle East

LBCI
World News
2026-03-10

European Council president: Russia is the only winner so far in the Middle East war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
17:39

Trump says US must 'finish the job' in Iran

LBCI
World News
16:54

Trump says to tap US strategic oil reserve 'a little bit'

LBCI
World News
13:12

Trump vows 'great safety' for oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
World News
12:34

Iran military capabilities 'not reduced to zero,' says Macron

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-05

Italy to send air-defense aid to Gulf countries: PM

LBCI
World News
16:54

Trump says to tap US strategic oil reserve 'a little bit'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:45

Hamas says hopes new Iran leader will 'defeat Israeli-American aggression'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-10

Britain's Prince William meets Saudi crown prince on official visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More