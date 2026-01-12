Iran summons French, German, Italian, UK envoys over support for protests: Foreign ministry

Iran on Monday summoned diplomats in Tehran representing France, Germany, Italy and the UK to object to what it described as support by those countries for the protests that have shaken the Islamic republic, its foreign ministry said.



The diplomats were shown a video of the damage caused by "rioters" and told their governments should "withdraw official statements supporting the protesters," the ministry said in a statement quoted by state television.



In Paris, the French foreign ministry confirmed that "European ambassadors" had been summoned by Iran.





AFP