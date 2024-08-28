Swiss government denounces landmark European court climate ruling

2024-08-28
Swiss government denounces landmark European court climate ruling
Swiss government denounces landmark European court climate ruling

On Wednesday, the Swiss government criticized the landmark verdict issued by Europe's top rights court, which ruled that Switzerland was not doing enough to tackle climate change.

"The Federal Council criticizes the broad interpretation of the European Court of Human Rights made by the European Court in its ruling ... case law must not lead to an extension of the scope of the ECHR," the government said in a statement.

AFP

