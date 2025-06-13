US gave regional allies heads up on Israel's planned attack on Iran

World News
13-06-2025 | 12:36
High views
US gave regional allies heads up on Israel&#39;s planned attack on Iran
US gave regional allies heads up on Israel's planned attack on Iran

The U.S. State Department informed a number of regional allies in the Middle East of Israel's looming strike on Iran hours before the attack took place, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

In a diplomatic note sent out Thursday afternoon, the State Department confirmed that the Israeli attack was set to take place late on Thursday. Qatar was among the countries which received the heads up.

Washington was not involved in Israel's operation and was not providing any support, the note said, adding that President Donald Trump has been very clear on his desire for peace in the region but at the same time has been firm that Tehran cannot be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

United States

State Department

Middle East

Israel

Iran

Trump says had advance notice of Israeli strikes on Iran: Fox News
Trump to convene security chiefs Friday after Israel strikes Iran: White House
