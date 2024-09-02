Six killed, 13 wounded in Kabul suicide bombing: Police says

A suicide bomber detonated explosives in the Afghan capital on Monday, police said, killing six people and wounding 13 more.



"This afternoon, a person wearing explosives on his body detonated," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran posted on social media platform X.



"Unfortunately, six civilians, including a woman, were killed, and 13 others were injured."



AFP

