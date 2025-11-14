Lebanon, Poland discuss strengthening ties and support for security and reconstruction

Lebanon News
14-11-2025 | 06:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon, Poland discuss strengthening ties and support for security and reconstruction
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon, Poland discuss strengthening ties and support for security and reconstruction

The Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, chaired by MP Fadi Alame, met with a Polish parliamentary delegation led by MP Jarosław Krasicki, with the presence of Poland’s ambassador to Lebanon, Dr. Aleksandra Bukowska-McCabe.

According to a statement, both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries through various economic and humanitarian programs.

The parties also discussed the security situation in Lebanon and the work of UNIFIL in implementing U.N. Resolution 1701. In addition, they explored the role Poland could play in supporting Lebanon through its membership in the European Parliament, including assistance to the Lebanese army and funding reconstruction efforts.
 

Lebanon News

Poland

discuss

strengthening

support

security

reconstruction

LBCI Next
Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-02

Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-02

Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-01

PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

President Aoun, US Senator Shaheen discuss Israel’s attacks and US support for Lebanese security forces

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

President Aoun says Saudi support is key to strengthening trade ties with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-11-03

OpenAI signs $38 bn infrastructure deal with cloud giant AWS

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12

Hamas will not govern post-war Gaza: Hamas source close to negotiating committee

LBCI
World News
07:47

Azerbaijan summons Russian ambassador after Kyiv embassy damaged

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon and Syria fronts: Israel boosts air force and surveillance as border tensions deepen

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More