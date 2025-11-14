Lebanon, Poland discuss strengthening ties and support for security and reconstruction

The Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, chaired by MP Fadi Alame, met with a Polish parliamentary delegation led by MP Jarosław Krasicki, with the presence of Poland’s ambassador to Lebanon, Dr. Aleksandra Bukowska-McCabe.



According to a statement, both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries through various economic and humanitarian programs.



The parties also discussed the security situation in Lebanon and the work of UNIFIL in implementing U.N. Resolution 1701. In addition, they explored the role Poland could play in supporting Lebanon through its membership in the European Parliament, including assistance to the Lebanese army and funding reconstruction efforts.