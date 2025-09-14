Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit

Lebanese Foreign Minister and Expatriates Affairs Minister, Youssef Rajji, participated in a meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Doha on Sunday, ahead of the emergency Arab-Islamic summit scheduled for Monday.



The summit, which President Joseph Aoun will attend, aims to address the recent Israeli attack on Qatar.



In the draft final statement, ministers called for "urgent international action to curb repeated Israeli aggressions in the region and to halt ongoing violations of the sovereignty, security, and stability of states, including the Lebanese Republic, which constitute flagrant breaches of international law and blatant violations of national sovereignty."