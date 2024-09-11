News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia says it may 'unite ranks' with China if they face a threat
World News
2024-09-11 | 09:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia says it may 'unite ranks' with China if they face a threat
On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Russia's partnership with China is not aimed at third countries. Still, Moscow and Beijing could "unite their capabilities" if they face aggression.
In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to deepen their "comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation" for a new era.
Reuters
World News
Russia
China
Partnership
Threat
Aggression
Next
Harris puts Trump on defensive in fiery debate
The United States steps up sanctions over Iran missile deliveries to Russia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-09-09
China says top diplomat Wang Yi to visit Russia this week
World News
2024-09-09
China says top diplomat Wang Yi to visit Russia this week
0
World News
2024-09-05
Putin: China, India and Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine talks
World News
2024-09-05
Putin: China, India and Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine talks
0
World News
2024-09-04
Putin says expects China's Xi at BRICS summit in Russia
World News
2024-09-04
Putin says expects China's Xi at BRICS summit in Russia
0
World News
2024-08-19
China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Russia, Belarus this week
World News
2024-08-19
China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Russia, Belarus this week
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:44
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with two Russians, one American launches to ISS
World News
12:44
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with two Russians, one American launches to ISS
0
World News
10:42
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's victory 'depends' on US
World News
10:42
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's victory 'depends' on US
0
World News
10:08
UK summons Iranian charge d'affaires over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia
World News
10:08
UK summons Iranian charge d'affaires over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia
0
World News
09:24
White House says United States 'turning the page on inflation'
World News
09:24
White House says United States 'turning the page on inflation'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:14
Retired military personnel protest at Grand Serail and PM Mikati’s residence; tear gas deployed
Lebanon News
11:14
Retired military personnel protest at Grand Serail and PM Mikati’s residence; tear gas deployed
0
Middle East News
06:26
US diplomatic facility in Baghdad attacked; no injuries reported
Middle East News
06:26
US diplomatic facility in Baghdad attacked; no injuries reported
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-10
Syrian-Lebanese trade: Syria reduces transit fees for Lebanese trucks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-10
Syrian-Lebanese trade: Syria reduces transit fees for Lebanese trucks
0
Lebanon News
07:13
EU's Borrell arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
07:13
EU's Borrell arrives in Beirut
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:32
Over 15 Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon’s forest areas and orchards
Lebanon News
01:32
Over 15 Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon’s forest areas and orchards
2
Lebanon News
05:52
Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal leaves one dead, one injured
Lebanon News
05:52
Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal leaves one dead, one injured
3
Lebanon News
10:50
US designates Lebanese businessmen in Hezbollah-related sanctions
Lebanon News
10:50
US designates Lebanese businessmen in Hezbollah-related sanctions
4
Variety and Tech
08:47
Lebanese-American Emil Wakim joins SNL Season 50 as Featured Player
Variety and Tech
08:47
Lebanese-American Emil Wakim joins SNL Season 50 as Featured Player
5
Lebanon News
07:13
EU's Borrell arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
07:13
EU's Borrell arrives in Beirut
6
Lebanon News
05:23
Egypt's ambassador pushes for breakthrough in Lebanon’s presidential deadlock during PM Mikati meeting
Lebanon News
05:23
Egypt's ambassador pushes for breakthrough in Lebanon’s presidential deadlock during PM Mikati meeting
7
Lebanon News
10:32
PM Mikati says: Lebanon’s stability at risk without a president
Lebanon News
10:32
PM Mikati says: Lebanon’s stability at risk without a president
8
Middle East News
06:26
US diplomatic facility in Baghdad attacked; no injuries reported
Middle East News
06:26
US diplomatic facility in Baghdad attacked; no injuries reported
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More