Russia says it may 'unite ranks' with China if they face a threat

2024-09-11 | 09:53
Russia says it may &#39;unite ranks&#39; with China if they face a threat
Russia says it may 'unite ranks' with China if they face a threat

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Russia's partnership with China is not aimed at third countries. Still, Moscow and Beijing could "unite their capabilities" if they face aggression.

In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to deepen their "comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation" for a new era.

Reuters

