Egypt receives 1 billion euros from EU as part of assistance package
World News
15-01-2026 | 06:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Egypt receives 1 billion euros from EU as part of assistance package
Egypt has received 1 billion euros from the European Union and is set to receive a total of 3 billion euros in two tranches in 2026, the International Cooperation Ministry said.
The grant is part of a 5 billion euro ($5.82 billion) macro-financial assistance package from the EU. Egypt received the first tranche in January 2025.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Egypt
European Union
International Cooperation Ministry
Grant
Next
Spain received 97 million foreign tourists last year, up 3.5% from 2024
ISS crew splashes down on Earth after medical evacuation: NASA video
Previous
