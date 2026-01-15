Egypt receives 1 billion euros from EU as part of assistance package

15-01-2026 | 06:21
Egypt receives 1 billion euros from EU as part of assistance package
Egypt receives 1 billion euros from EU as part of assistance package

Egypt has received 1 billion euros from the European Union and is set to receive a total of 3 billion euros in two tranches in 2026, the International Cooperation Ministry said.

The grant is part of a 5 billion euro ($5.82 billion) macro-financial assistance package from the EU. Egypt received the first tranche in January 2025.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Egypt

European Union

International Cooperation Ministry

Grant

