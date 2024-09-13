Taliban: 14 killed, 6 injured in Afghanistan attack

2024-09-13 | 06:46
Taliban: 14 killed, 6 injured in Afghanistan attack
Taliban: 14 killed, 6 injured in Afghanistan attack

At least 14 people were killed and six injured in an attack by unknown armed individuals in Afghanistan on Thursday night, a spokesperson for the Taliban said on Friday.

Reuters

