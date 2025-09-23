Macron says Trump could only win Nobel prize 'if you stop' Gaza conflict

Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-09-2025 | 13:42
High views
Macron says Trump could only win Nobel prize 'if you stop' Gaza conflict
0min
Macron says Trump could only win Nobel prize 'if you stop' Gaza conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump could only win the Nobel Peace Prize if he stopped the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians over Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron told BFMTV in an interview from the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York that Trump "wants the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Peace Prize is only possible if you stop this conflict."



AFP
 
Israel to close Allenby crossing from Wednesday until further notice: Palestinian border authority
Axios: Trump to present Arab leaders with US proposal to end Gaza war
