Macron says Trump could only win Nobel prize 'if you stop' Gaza conflict
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-09-2025 | 13:42
Macron says Trump could only win Nobel prize 'if you stop' Gaza conflict
U.S. President Donald Trump could only win the Nobel Peace Prize if he stopped the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians over Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.
Macron told BFMTV in an interview from the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York that Trump "wants the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Peace Prize is only possible if you stop this conflict."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Macron
France
US
Trump
Nobel Prize
Gaza
