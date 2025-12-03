PM Salam tells Al Jazeera: Hezbollah must surrender weapons; Lebanon regains decision over war and peace

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told Al Jazeera that Hezbollah must hand over its weapons, describing this as a key aspect of the group’s participation in Lebanon’s state-building project.



Salam added that the decision to include a former Lebanese diplomat in the committee is politically fortified and enjoys a national mandate.



He stressed that Lebanon is not engaging in peace negotiations with Israel, and any normalization would be tied directly to a peace process.



Regarding Hezbollah’s arsenal, Salam said it has neither deterred Israel nor protected Lebanon, noting that the state has reclaimed authority over decisions of war and peace.



On regional tensions, he said Lebanon received Israeli messages about a potential escalation, but clarified that no specific timelines are involved.



Salam also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he went too far in describing Lebanon’s move to include a former diplomat in the committee.