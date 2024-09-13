Zelenskyy says will meet Biden 'this month' to present Ukraine 'victory plan'

World News
2024-09-13 | 08:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelenskyy says will meet Biden &#39;this month&#39; to present Ukraine &#39;victory plan&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelenskyy says will meet Biden 'this month' to present Ukraine 'victory plan'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that he will meet US leader Joe Biden "this month" to present his "victory plan" on how to end two and a half years of war with Russia.

"My meeting with President Joe Biden is planned this month," Zelenskyy said at an international conference in Kyiv. "I will present him with a victory plan."

AFP

World News

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Ukraine

Plan

Victory

United States

War

Russia

LBCI Next
Zelenskyy says Kursk offensive 'slowed' Russian advance in east Ukraine
US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-03

IAEA chief discusses Ukraine, Russia nuclear plants with Zelenskyy, says situation fragile

LBCI
World News
2024-09-01

Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-08-26

UK denounces 'cowardly' Russian strikes on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-08-08

Russia 'brought war' to Ukraine, 'should feel what it has done': Zelensky says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:47

West 'afraid' to even talk about helping shoot down Russian missiles, says Zelenskyy

LBCI
World News
08:43

Zelenskyy says Kursk offensive 'slowed' Russian advance in east Ukraine

LBCI
World News
08:33

US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods

LBCI
World News
07:56

Russian attack kills two, injures six in Sumy region, Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:02

Pope leaves Singapore, concluding 12-day Asia-Pacific tour

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-01

Netanyahu: Those who kill hostages do not want an agreement

LBCI
World News
2024-06-19

Kim says Russia mutual assistance deal 'defensive' in nature

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:17

Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills three, including child

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:14

Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Egyptian ambassador tells Speaker Berri: Dialogue between Quintet, Lebanese parties will lead to progress on presidential issue

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More