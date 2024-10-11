Guterres calls for elimination of ‘instruments of death’ after anti-nuclear weapons group awarded Nobel Peace Prize

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called on world leaders Friday to eliminate all nuclear weapons, which he referred to as "instruments of death," following the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to an anti-nuclear weapons organization.



In a statement, Guterres said, "The survivors of the atomic bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki are witnesses to the horrific human cost of nuclear weapons."



He added, "It is time for world leaders to see nuclear weapons for what they are: instruments of death that provide no safety, protection, or security. The only way to eliminate the threat of nuclear weapons is to completely eradicate them."



Guterres' remarks come in the wake of renewed global discussions on nuclear disarmament and efforts to reduce the risk of nuclear conflict.

AFP