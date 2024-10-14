Israel tells US it will deliver 'forceful response' to Hezbollah strike on base

World News
2024-10-14 | 08:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel tells US it will deliver &#39;forceful response&#39; to Hezbollah strike on base
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel tells US it will deliver 'forceful response' to Hezbollah strike on base

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin that Israel would deliver a strong response to Hezbollah after the group struck an Israeli army base killing four soldiers.

Gallant spoke to Austin overnight and "highlighted the severity of the attack and the forceful response that would be taken against Hezbollah," the minister's office said in a statement.


AFP

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

Israel

US

Response

Hezbollah

Strike

Base

LBCI Next
China's FM urges Israeli counterpart 'humanitarian disasters' in Gaza must end: State media
Spain's FM: Israel's attacks on UNIFIL are unacceptable
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:11

Israel army chief says Hezbollah strike on military base 'painful'

LBCI
Middle East News
17:57

Israel says four soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone strike on military base

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Hezbollah launches airstrike on Israeli defense base in Haifa, fires rockets at Kefar Sava

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Russia says Hezbollah maintains organization and command structure despite Israeli strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:13

China's FM urges Israeli counterpart 'humanitarian disasters' in Gaza must end: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Spain's FM: Israel's attacks on UNIFIL are unacceptable

LBCI
World News
03:39

EU slams 'unacceptable' Israel attacks on Lebanon peacekeepers

LBCI
World News
00:47

China deploys fighter jets, warships in Taiwan military drills

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Israeli army urges Lebanese evacuees to stay away until further notice amid ongoing airstrikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-12

International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:43

Rockets fired from Lebanon trigger sirens across central Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Israeli army urges southern Lebanon residents to avoid war zones

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI
Middle East News
13:58

Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More