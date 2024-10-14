News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel tells US it will deliver 'forceful response' to Hezbollah strike on base
World News
2024-10-14 | 08:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel tells US it will deliver 'forceful response' to Hezbollah strike on base
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin that Israel would deliver a strong response to Hezbollah after the group struck an Israeli army base killing four soldiers.
Gallant spoke to Austin overnight and "highlighted the severity of the attack and the forceful response that would be taken against Hezbollah," the minister's office said in a statement.
AFP
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
Israel
US
Response
Hezbollah
Strike
Base
Next
China's FM urges Israeli counterpart 'humanitarian disasters' in Gaza must end: State media
Spain's FM: Israel's attacks on UNIFIL are unacceptable
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:11
Israel army chief says Hezbollah strike on military base 'painful'
Middle East News
03:11
Israel army chief says Hezbollah strike on military base 'painful'
0
Middle East News
17:57
Israel says four soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone strike on military base
Middle East News
17:57
Israel says four soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone strike on military base
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Hezbollah launches airstrike on Israeli defense base in Haifa, fires rockets at Kefar Sava
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Hezbollah launches airstrike on Israeli defense base in Haifa, fires rockets at Kefar Sava
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Russia says Hezbollah maintains organization and command structure despite Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Russia says Hezbollah maintains organization and command structure despite Israeli strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:13
China's FM urges Israeli counterpart 'humanitarian disasters' in Gaza must end: State media
World News
10:13
China's FM urges Israeli counterpart 'humanitarian disasters' in Gaza must end: State media
0
Lebanon News
04:23
Spain's FM: Israel's attacks on UNIFIL are unacceptable
Lebanon News
04:23
Spain's FM: Israel's attacks on UNIFIL are unacceptable
0
World News
03:39
EU slams 'unacceptable' Israel attacks on Lebanon peacekeepers
World News
03:39
EU slams 'unacceptable' Israel attacks on Lebanon peacekeepers
0
World News
00:47
China deploys fighter jets, warships in Taiwan military drills
World News
00:47
China deploys fighter jets, warships in Taiwan military drills
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
Israeli army urges Lebanese evacuees to stay away until further notice amid ongoing airstrikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
Israeli army urges Lebanese evacuees to stay away until further notice amid ongoing airstrikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-12
International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-12
International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
10:43
Rockets fired from Lebanon trigger sirens across central Israel
Middle East News
10:43
Rockets fired from Lebanon trigger sirens across central Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Israeli army urges southern Lebanon residents to avoid war zones
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Israeli army urges southern Lebanon residents to avoid war zones
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
2
Lebanon News
13:51
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
13:51
150 rocket launches from Lebanon towards Israel in one day, Israeli broadcasting authority reports
3
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
4
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
5
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
6
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
7
Middle East News
13:58
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
Middle East News
13:58
Number of injuries in drone attack in northern Israel rises to 40, Israeli media reports
8
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
Lebanon News
14:23
Political leadership orders army to halt airstrikes on Beirut following Netanyahu-Biden call, Israeli Public Broadcasting authority reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More