China hits US defence firms with sanctions over arms sales to Taiwan
World News
26-12-2025 | 05:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
China hits US defence firms with sanctions over arms sales to Taiwan
China's foreign ministry announced sanctions on Friday targeting 10 individuals and 20 U.S. defence firms, including Boeing's St. Louis branch, over arms sales to Taiwan.
The measures freeze any assets the companies and individuals hold in China and bar domestic organisations and individuals from doing business with them, the ministry said.
Individuals on the list, including the founder of defence firm Anduril Industries and nine senior executives from the sanctioned firms, are also banned from entering China, it added.
Other companies targeted include Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation and L3Harris Maritime Services.
The move follows Washington's announcement last week of $11.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, the largest ever U.S. weapons package for the island, drawing Beijing's ire.
"The Taiwan issue is the core of China's core interests and the first red line that cannot be crossed in China-U.S. relations," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.
"Any provocative actions that cross the line on the Taiwan issue will be met with a strong response from China," the statement said, urging the U.S. to cease "dangerous" efforts to arm the island.
Reuters
World News
China
Sanctions
United States
Taiwan
