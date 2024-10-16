News
Canada condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza, urges protection for civilians, first responders, and UNIFIL in Lebanon
World News
2024-10-16 | 11:52
Canada condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza, urges protection for civilians, first responders, and UNIFIL in Lebanon
Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, and Minister of International Development, Ahmed Hussen, issued a statement on Wednesday emphasizing their country's "deep disturbance" by recent events in the Middle East.
In the statement, Canada condemned the Israel army's "increasing attacks on civilian infrastructure in northern Gaza as well as its attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) positions along the Blue line. These are unacceptable and must immediately stop."
It said that it denounced the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, describing it as unacceptable, adding: "An increase in humanitarian aid is desperately needed to end this suffering."
The statement reiterated Canada's call "for an immediate ceasefire which is desperately needed to end this suffering in Gaza," also condemning "Hamas' attacks against Israel" and "Hezbollah's continued attacks on Israel."
"Canada calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. We condemn the killing of civilians in Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel. We continue to insist that civilians be protected and not be inflicted with damage," the statement affirmed.
Canada also urged all parties to "uphold their obligations under international law to ensure the safety and security of civilians, as well as the protection of first responders and UNIFIL personnel, at all times."
"Canada continues to support calls for a ceasefire and for a political solution to be found through diplomatic efforts. We need a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for the Israeli, Lebanese, and Palestinian peoples."
