Following meeting with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, PM Salam tells LBCI Lebanon is advancing toward e-government with UAE support

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with Grand Imam of el-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, during his visit to the United Arab Emirates.



In a statement to LBCI, Salam said, “We are working on providing the necessary facilities to ensure the return of our people in the Gulf to Lebanon,” adding that “they are used to visiting Lebanon, but recent circumstances have hindered their travel.”



He also highlighted the government’s commitment to modernization and digital transformation.



“We are working on building an e-government and integrating artificial intelligence into state institutions. Our ministerial statement emphasized the importance of transformation in Lebanon. We already have a Ministry of Administrative Development that oversees digital governance, and we are in the process of establishing a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence,” Salam stated.



He further added, “We are benefiting from the UAE’s experience in artificial intelligence, and the country has expressed full readiness to cooperate with Lebanon in this leap forward, which will simplify administrative procedures and help reduce corruption.”