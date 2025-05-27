Following meeting with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, PM Salam tells LBCI Lebanon is advancing toward e-government with UAE support

Lebanon News
27-05-2025 | 03:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Following meeting with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, PM Salam tells LBCI Lebanon is advancing toward e-government with UAE support
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Following meeting with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, PM Salam tells LBCI Lebanon is advancing toward e-government with UAE support

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with Grand Imam of el-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, during his visit to the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement to LBCI, Salam said, “We are working on providing the necessary facilities to ensure the return of our people in the Gulf to Lebanon,” adding that “they are used to visiting Lebanon, but recent circumstances have hindered their travel.”

He also highlighted the government’s commitment to modernization and digital transformation.

“We are working on building an e-government and integrating artificial intelligence into state institutions. Our ministerial statement emphasized the importance of transformation in Lebanon. We already have a Ministry of Administrative Development that oversees digital governance, and we are in the process of establishing a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence,” Salam stated.

He further added, “We are benefiting from the UAE’s experience in artificial intelligence, and the country has expressed full readiness to cooperate with Lebanon in this leap forward, which will simplify administrative procedures and help reduce corruption.”

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Nawaf Salam

Meeting

UAE

Nationals

E-Government

AI

LBCI Next
Culture Minister at Arab Media Summit: Rebuilding Syria and Gaza benefits Lebanon, and vice versa
Saudi Ambassador meets Lebanese Finance Minister to discuss economic reforms and investment ties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-05

US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-01

Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-21

PM Nawaf Salam mourns Pope Francis: "Lebanon loses a pillar of support"

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

PM Salam discusses education, aid, and governance reform in series of meetings at the Grand Serail

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

PM Salam at Arab Media Summit: Lebanon rises from crisis, seeks sovereignty, reform, and Arab partnership

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Culture Minister at Arab Media Summit: Rebuilding Syria and Gaza benefits Lebanon, and vice versa

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

Saudi Ambassador meets Lebanese Finance Minister to discuss economic reforms and investment ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Israeli force withdraws from outskirts of Meiss El Jabal after seizing Lebanese land

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

PM Salam to Sky News Arabia: The region has had enough of US-Iranian polarization

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

PM Salam at Arab Media Summit: Lebanon rises from crisis, seeks sovereignty, reform, and Arab partnership

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Following meeting with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, PM Salam tells LBCI Lebanon is advancing toward e-government with UAE support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-25

2025 municipal and mukhtar election results announced for Jezzine district

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

PM Salam to Sky News Arabia: The region has had enough of US-Iranian polarization

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli strike targets eastern mountain range in Brital heights, east of Baalbek

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Mirna Murr elected head of Matn municipal union in 22–11 vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Bassil says the FPM remains a major political force

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Israeli force withdraws from outskirts of Meiss El Jabal after seizing Lebanese land

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

PM Salam seeks Arab investment for reconstruction, institutional reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More