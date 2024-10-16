News
US is in contact with Israel over airstrike on Lebanese village: State Department
World News
2024-10-16 | 14:05
US is in contact with Israel over airstrike on Lebanese village: State Department
U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that the United States does not want to see civilian buildings destroyed and is in contact with the Israeli government regarding an airstrike that destroyed the municipal headquarters in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, on Wednesday.
Miller mentioned in a press briefing that he could not comment on Israel's intentions behind the specific strike but noted that Hezbollah sometimes operates from beneath civilian homes.
Reuters
Lebanon News
World News
United States
Lebanon
State Department
Matthew Miller
Israel
Hezbollah
Strike
Nabatieh
