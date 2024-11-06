News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Harris calls Trump to congratulate him on election win: Aide says
World News
2024-11-06 | 14:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Harris calls Trump to congratulate him on election win: Aide says
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called Donald Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him for winning the 2024 presidential election, one of her senior aides said, following a bitter and contentious race.
Democrat Harris discussed with Trump the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans, said the aide speaking on background, confirming that Harris will deliver remarks in Washington later Wednesday.
AFP
World News
United States
Kamala Harris
Donald Trump
Next
China says hopes for 'peaceful coexistence' with US as Trump on brink of victory
US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-10-29
Kamala Harris lead over Donald Trump dwindles to a single point, 44% to 43%: Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
World News
2024-10-29
Kamala Harris lead over Donald Trump dwindles to a single point, 44% to 43%: Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
0
World News
2024-09-21
Kamala Harris challenges Donald Trump to CNN debate in October
World News
2024-09-21
Kamala Harris challenges Donald Trump to CNN debate in October
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02
US presidential race: Democrat Kamala Harris takes the lead over Republican Donald Trump
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02
US presidential race: Democrat Kamala Harris takes the lead over Republican Donald Trump
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-18
No tax on tips: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate over tax policy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-18
No tax on tips: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate over tax policy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
World News
13:33
Trump wins Michigan, expanding victory margin
World News
13:33
Trump wins Michigan, expanding victory margin
0
World News
13:28
Harris to speak at 2100 GMT after election defeat
World News
13:28
Harris to speak at 2100 GMT after election defeat
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel's strategy on Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel's strategy on Gaza and Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:46
UN chief says 'ready to work constructively' with Trump
World News
09:46
UN chief says 'ready to work constructively' with Trump
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Lebanon holds firm on ceasefire demand as Trump’s victory reshapes talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Lebanon holds firm on ceasefire demand as Trump’s victory reshapes talks
0
Lebanon News
12:10
Israeli army claims airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
12:10
Israeli army claims airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
11:53
Lebanon minister tells AFP: Death toll tops 2,600 since Israel intensified strikes
Lebanon News
11:53
Lebanon minister tells AFP: Death toll tops 2,600 since Israel intensified strikes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
09:46
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
09:46
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:28
Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital
Lebanon News
09:28
Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital
2
Lebanon News
08:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
08:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
World News
01:01
Republicans take control of US Senate: Networks
World News
01:01
Republicans take control of US Senate: Networks
4
World News
02:22
US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect
World News
02:22
US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect
5
Lebanon News
03:02
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:02
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
16:36
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:36
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
08:49
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech
Lebanon News
08:49
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech
8
Lebanon News
18:20
Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
18:20
Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More