Harris calls Trump to congratulate him on election win: Aide says

World News
2024-11-06 | 14:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Harris calls Trump to congratulate him on election win: Aide says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Harris calls Trump to congratulate him on election win: Aide says

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called Donald Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him for winning the 2024 presidential election, one of her senior aides said, following a bitter and contentious race.

Democrat Harris discussed with Trump the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans, said the aide speaking on background, confirming that Harris will deliver remarks in Washington later Wednesday.

AFP
 
 

World News

United States

Kamala Harris

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
China says hopes for 'peaceful coexistence' with US as Trump on brink of victory
US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-29

Kamala Harris lead over Donald Trump dwindles to a single point, 44% to 43%: Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

LBCI
World News
2024-09-21

Kamala Harris challenges Donald Trump to CNN debate in October

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02

US presidential race: Democrat Kamala Harris takes the lead over Republican Donald Trump

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-18

No tax on tips: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate over tax policy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
World News
13:33

Trump wins Michigan, expanding victory margin

LBCI
World News
13:28

Harris to speak at 2100 GMT after election defeat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel's strategy on Gaza and Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:46

UN chief says 'ready to work constructively' with Trump

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Lebanon holds firm on ceasefire demand as Trump’s victory reshapes talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israeli army claims airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Lebanon minister tells AFP: Death toll tops 2,600 since Israel intensified strikes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
01:01

Republicans take control of US Senate: Networks

LBCI
World News
02:22

US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:36

Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More