Ukraine inflicts 'losses' on North Korean troops fighting for Russia: Zelensky
World News
2024-11-07 | 13:43
Ukraine inflicts 'losses' on North Korean troops fighting for Russia: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that North Korean troops were already fighting for Russia and had sustained "losses" on the battlefield.
Speaking in Budapest after a European summit, Zelensky told reporters 11,000 North Korean troops were in Russia's western Kursk region, adding: "Some of them have already taken part in hostilities against the Ukrainian military. Losses have already been recorded."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
North Korea
Troops
Russia
Zelensky
Next
EU leaders call on Georgia to probe vote 'irregularities'
Trump looks forward to meeting Biden at the White House, says campaign
Previous
