Trump names campaign manager Susie Wiles as chief of staff

2024-11-08 | 00:32
Trump names campaign manager Susie Wiles as chief of staff
0min
Trump names campaign manager Susie Wiles as chief of staff

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump named his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, as White House chief of staff on Thursday, his first major appointment since winning this week's election.

"Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected," Trump said in a statement. "Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history."

