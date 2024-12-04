South Korean Defense Minister offers to resign after martial law turmoil

South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun offered to resign Wednesday over the turmoil caused by the brief imposition of martial law by his close ally, President Yoon Suk Yeol.



"First, I deeply regret and take full responsibility for the confusion and concern caused to the public regarding the martial law... I have taken full responsibility for all matters related to the martial law and have submitted my resignation to the president," Kim said in a statement.



AFP