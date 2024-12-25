Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, many feared dead

World News
2024-12-25 | 06:14
High views
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, many feared dead
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, many feared dead

An Embraer passenger plane flying from Azerbaijan to Russia crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday with 62 passengers and five crew on board, Kazakh authorities announced, saying that 32 people had survived.

Unverified video of the crash showed the plane, which was operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, bursting into flames as it hit the ground on the seashore, and thick black smoke then rising. Bloodied and bruised passengers could be seen stumbling from a piece of the fuselage that had remained intact.

Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry said in a statement that fire services had put out the blaze and that the survivors, including two children, were being treated at a nearby hospital. The bodies of the dead were being recovered.

Azerbaijan Airlines said the Embraer 190 jet, with flight number J2-8243, was flying from Baku to Grozny, capital of the Chechnya region in southern Russia, but had been forced to make an emergency landing around 3 km (1.8 miles) from Aktau in Kazakhstan.

Aktau is on the opposite shore of the Caspian Sea from Azerbaijan and Russia.

Commercial aviation-tracking websites tracked the flight flying north on its scheduled route along the west coast of the sea before its flight path was no longer recorded. It then reappeared on the opposite, east coast where it circled near Aktau airport before crashing into the beach.

Authorities in Kazakhstan said a government commission had been set up to investigate what had happened and its members ordered to fly to the site and ensure that the families of the dead and injured were getting the help they needed.



Reuters
 

World News

Azerbaijan

Airlines

Plane

Crash

Kazakhstan

Dead

