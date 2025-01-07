France asks citizens to avoid Iran until 'hostages' released

2025-01-07 | 03:31
France asks citizens to avoid Iran until 'hostages' released

France on Tuesday called on its citizens to avoid traveling to Iran until French nationals held "hostage" have been released.

"The situation of our compatriots held hostage in Iran is quite simply unacceptable: they have been unjustly detained for several years," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said, urging nationals not to go to Iran until "our hostages" have been freed.

World News

France

Iran

Hostage

Jean-Noel Barrot

