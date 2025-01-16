Hungary says EU should talk to Trump before Russia sanctions renewal decision

Hungary has not yet decided whether to support the rollover of European Union sanctions on Russia due at the end of this month and believes the EU should decide on the matter only after consulting with the incoming Trump administration, Hungary's EU minister said on Thursday.



"I think it is only natural that before we decide on the rollover for another six months, we ask the incoming U.S. administration how they see the future of the sanctions regime," minister Janos Boka told reporters in Brussels.



Reuters