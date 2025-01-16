News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hungary says EU should talk to Trump before Russia sanctions renewal decision
World News
2025-01-16 | 07:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hungary says EU should talk to Trump before Russia sanctions renewal decision
Hungary has not yet decided whether to support the rollover of European Union sanctions on Russia due at the end of this month and believes the EU should decide on the matter only after consulting with the incoming Trump administration, Hungary's EU minister said on Thursday.
"I think it is only natural that before we decide on the rollover for another six months, we ask the incoming U.S. administration how they see the future of the sanctions regime," minister Janos Boka told reporters in Brussels.
Reuters
World News
Hungary
Talks
European Union
Donald Trump
Sanctions
Russia
Next
US to impose sanctions on Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
Russia-Iran cooperation agreement will not include mutual defense clause: TASS reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-15
US issues new Russia-related sanctions, Treasury website shows
World News
2025-01-15
US issues new Russia-related sanctions, Treasury website shows
0
World News
2025-01-12
Tougher US sanctions to curb Russian oil supply to China and India
World News
2025-01-12
Tougher US sanctions to curb Russian oil supply to China and India
0
World News
2025-01-10
US, UK reveal widespread sanctions against Russia's energy sector
World News
2025-01-10
US, UK reveal widespread sanctions against Russia's energy sector
0
World News
2025-01-09
Biden set to push new Russia sanctions before Trump era begins
World News
2025-01-09
Biden set to push new Russia sanctions before Trump era begins
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07
US envoys working to resolve last-minute dispute over Gaza deal: US official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07
US envoys working to resolve last-minute dispute over Gaza deal: US official
0
World News
10:46
France to hold conference on Syria on Feb. 13 in Paris: French presidency says
World News
10:46
France to hold conference on Syria on Feb. 13 in Paris: French presidency says
0
World News
09:14
Trump's return poses threat to rights in US and abroad: HRW
World News
09:14
Trump's return poses threat to rights in US and abroad: HRW
0
World News
08:28
UK, Ukraine leaders sign 'landmark' 100-year agreement
World News
08:28
UK, Ukraine leaders sign 'landmark' 100-year agreement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-11
France's Macron congratulates Speaker Berri on Lebanon's new president, reaffirms French support
Lebanon News
2025-01-11
France's Macron congratulates Speaker Berri on Lebanon's new president, reaffirms French support
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07
US envoys working to resolve last-minute dispute over Gaza deal: US official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07
US envoys working to resolve last-minute dispute over Gaza deal: US official
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-07
In numbers: Can General Joseph Aoun surmount the 86-vote barrier on Thursday's presidential session?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-07
In numbers: Can General Joseph Aoun surmount the 86-vote barrier on Thursday's presidential session?
0
Lebanon News
02:03
US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections
Lebanon News
02:03
US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Nabih Berri calls for unity: 'Lebanon needs to move forward' despite Hezbollah-Amal Movement boycott — here’s what he told LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Nabih Berri calls for unity: 'Lebanon needs to move forward' despite Hezbollah-Amal Movement boycott — here’s what he told LBCI
2
Middle East News
15:27
Turkish Airlines states to resume flights to Damascus on Jan 23
Middle East News
15:27
Turkish Airlines states to resume flights to Damascus on Jan 23
3
Lebanon News
13:50
Israeli forces advance into Bint Jbeil, block key road linking Aitaroun and Aainata, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:50
Israeli forces advance into Bint Jbeil, block key road linking Aitaroun and Aainata, south Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
03:23
Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals
Lebanon News
03:23
Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals
5
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
6
Lebanon News
02:03
US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections
Lebanon News
02:03
US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
Israel-Hamas prisoner deal includes Gilboa escapees; Fatah's Marwan Barghouti to be released and exiled: Amal Shehadeh
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
Israel-Hamas prisoner deal includes Gilboa escapees; Fatah's Marwan Barghouti to be released and exiled: Amal Shehadeh
8
Lebanon News
03:51
Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities
Lebanon News
03:51
Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More