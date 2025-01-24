Putin says 'Ukraine crisis' might not have happened were Trump President

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that the 2022 "crisis in Ukraine" -- a reference to Moscow's full-scale military offensive -- might have been averted had Donald Trump been U.S. president at the time.



"I cannot but agree with him that if he had been president -- if his victory hadn't been stolen in 2020 -- then maybe there would not have been the crisis in Ukraine that emerged in 2022," Putin told a state TV reporter.



AFP