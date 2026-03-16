Trump says will hold news conference Monday

World News
16-03-2026 | 10:12
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Trump says will hold news conference Monday
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Trump says will hold news conference Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will hold a "news conference" on Monday as the war he ordered against Iran continues for a third week.

Trump frequently takes questions from reporters so it was not immediately clear if the latest event had a specific topic.

"News Conference today," Trump announced on his Truth Social Platform, adding it would take place just before a meeting at the White House on the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Trump, who has come under criticism for mixed messaging on the goals of the Iran war, has indicated he may delay a planned summit in China as he scrambles to try and get other countries to help reopen the strategic Straits of Hormuz.

AFP

World News

conference

Monday

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