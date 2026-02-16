News
Hezbollah chief says group does not want war, blames Lebanese state for Israeli attacks
16-02-2026 | 09:54
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said the group does not want war, but warned it is ready to defend itself, while placing full responsibility on the Lebanese state for ongoing Israeli attacks.
In remarks on Monday, Qassem said the Lebanese state bears complete responsibility because it signed the ceasefire agreement. He accused the government of committing a "major mistake" by focusing on disarmament instead of confronting what he called Israeli aggression.
He said the state shares the responsibility of the resistance, the Lebanese Army, and the people, arguing that occupation anywhere requires resistance to push it out. Qassem described Hezbollah as a "national, pan-Arab, Islamic and humanitarian resistance" that cannot be divided.
He urged Lebanese not to underestimate Israel's actions in Gaza or what he described as efforts to annex the West Bank, saying the United States is a full partner in those operations.
Qassem also rejected international assistance, saying Lebanon can rebuild on its own and will find countries willing to cooperate based on mutual interests. He questioned aid that, in his words, would leave Lebanon "an easy target in Israel's mouth."
While insisting Hezbollah is not seeking war, Qassem said the group would not surrender and is prepared to defend itself.
He also condemned calls for internal conflict, describing as "shameful" any attempt to incite strife or push the army to fight a segment of what he called the resistance in exchange for promised gains.
Qassem said Hezbollah has so far remained patient because the state is responsible, and out of concern for Lebanese society at a sensitive time. He added that the government's performance has contributed in part to Israel's ambitions through what he called continued concessions.
