No military threat to Greenland or Denmark, says Danish PM

28-01-2025 | 12:05
LBCI
No military threat to Greenland or Denmark, says Danish PM
0min
No military threat to Greenland or Denmark, says Danish PM

On Tuesday, Denmark's prime minister said there was no military threat to either Greenland or Denmark despite U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to take over the Danish autonomous territory.

"I have no reason to believe that there is a military threat to Greenland or Denmark," Mette Frederiksen told reporters after meeting European leaders to gather support following Trump's claim at the weekend that the United States would "get Greenland."

AFP

