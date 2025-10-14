News
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
News Bulletin Reports
14-10-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
Report by Yara Dergham, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The Lebanese Ministry of Health’s decision to halt operations at the Tannourine Water Company and withdraw its products following the detection of bacteria has ignited a major debate, particularly on social media.
The water company responded with a press conference claiming the ministry’s findings were inaccurate.
The company said it had submitted samples to the Lebanese University on October 9—the same day the ministry conducted its tests—and the results met quality standards.
Tannourine expressed surprise that the suspension and results were publicly announced before the company had been officially contacted.
The ministry told LBCI that its inspections were conducted in response to complaints and that two independent laboratories were selected to verify the results.
Additional tests are being conducted on Tannourine and other water companies at the Industrial Research Institute in Hadath and the American University of Beirut. Final results are expected between Thursday and Friday.
While Tannourine water continues its own testing to prove its compliance, the Ministry of Health stated that the suspension will be lifted immediately if all necessary measures are implemented to ensure the water’s safety and quality.
The dispute has created significant public confusion, potentially tarnishing the reputation of the 40-year-old company, which exports its water internationally.
Authorities are working to determine whether the contamination was isolated to specific samples or reflects a broader problem requiring corrective action.
