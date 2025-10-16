US adviser: plans underway to form an international force in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-10-2025 | 00:27
US adviser: plans underway to form an international force in Gaza
US adviser: plans underway to form an international force in Gaza

A senior U.S. adviser, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Wednesday that the United States is seeking to establish basic stability in Gaza, and that plans are underway to deploy an international force to the Palestinian enclave.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Plans

International

Gaza

