US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream

In a celebration hosted by the Lebanese Embassy in Washington, the designated U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, spoke of his deep ties to his homeland and his hopes for Lebanon’s future.



“It is a true honor to be here tonight at the Lebanese Embassy, a place that symbolizes a bridge between the United States and Lebanon,” Issa said. “This evening is more than a celebration. It is a moment of shared hope and friendship.”



Addressing the audience, Issa commended Lebanon’s Central Bank governor “for efforts to restore confidence and credibility in Lebanon’s financial system,” noting that “that task is not easy, but it is essential to rebuilding the country’s economy and restoring trust to its people.”



“To the many political, economic, and community leaders here tonight — your presence is a powerful reminder that Lebanon’s future belongs to all who believe in its recovery, its independence, and its unity,” he said.



Issa described his upcoming mission to Beirut as both professional and deeply personal. “As I prepare to soon depart for Lebanon to begin my mission as the U.S. Ambassador, I do so with deep humility and a profound sense of duty. This is not only a professional assignment — it is a personal journey back to the land of my birth. I was born in Beirut. It’s emotional, and no matter where life has taken me, Lebanon has never left my heart,” he said.



“To return now, representing the United States, a country that opened its arms to me and gave me every opportunity to succeed, is one of the greatest honors of my life,” Issa added. “I am deeply grateful to President Donald Trump for entrusting me with this historic opportunity to serve the American people and to help support Lebanon’s vision of renewal and progress.”



“My hope and my commitment are that my presence in Lebanon will help guide all Lebanese toward a logical and only path — the path of unity, stability, and progress. Because making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream. It will take all of us — those inside Lebanon and those abroad — working together with courage, [...] shared belief in the nation’s potential,” he continued.



Welcoming the attendees, Lebanon’s Ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh, expressed appreciation for Washington’s support.



“I would also like to take this opportunity to express, on behalf of the government and people of Lebanon, our sincere appreciation to the U.S. administration for its continued support, most recently through the $230 million assistance package to the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces,” Hamadeh said.



“This tangible support underscores the strength of the U.S.-Lebanon partnership and our shared interest in safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty and stability,” she added.



“At this pivotal time, economic reforms remain central to Lebanon’s recovery. As President Joseph Aoun says, reform is not an external demand — it is a national necessity, one that requires strengthening the credibility of our financial system and the integrity of our institutions,” Hamadeh continued.



“This means advancing banking sector reforms, closing channels that enabled money laundering, enhancing counterterrorism financing frameworks, and working with regional and international partners to dismantle trafficking networks,” she said.



“I want to reiterate today that the Embassy in Washington, D.C. is a home for all Lebanese. Our mission is to convene, connect, and build bridges in the pursuit of solutions for our country. Our reception tonight is a great example — bringing together representatives from the government, parliamentarians, multilateral institutions, and bankers. I hope this marks a meaningful opening toward a collective solution.”



In his speech, Lebanon’s Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said, “The essence of Lebanon’s identity and its greatest strength — we are proud to be a democracy in the Middle East and we are determined to preserve, reserve, and protect this legacy for generations to come.”



“As we look ahead, we remain confident that peace and stability in the region — combined with our national reform efforts, the continued support of our international partners, and the unshakable commitment of our people — will together pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous, and more hopeful future for Lebanon, and for all our nations as a whole,” he said.



“I would also like to congratulate Ambassador Michel Issa on his recent appointment and look forward to working with him soon in Lebanon,” Jaber added.



“Allow me, on behalf of my colleagues, the government, and the people of Lebanon, to extend our sincere appreciation to President Donald Trump for his leadership and efforts in advancing a ceasefire in Gaza. We hope these efforts will extend to bringing a permanent ceasefire. His initiatives have renewed hope that our region may finally turn a page toward stability and reconciliation — one that brings prosperity, dignity, and opportunity to all our people,” he said.



“We also wish to express our deep gratitude for President Trump’s steadfast support for the Lebanese Armed Forces. The Lebanese army stands as the guardian of our sovereignty, [...] the symbol of the state’s legitimacy and strength. Continued U.S. support will be instrumental in enabling Lebanon to safeguard its borders, strengthen its institutions.”



“Our mission is clear: to regain trust, to rebuild the state and to transform the economy,” Jaber said. “We are advancing a comprehensive and transitional reform agenda across all sectors.”