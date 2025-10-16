China says latest US trade curbs 'profoundly detrimental'

Beijing said on Thursday the United States' latest moves to expand export controls and levy new port fees on Chinese ships have been "profoundly detrimental" to trade talks between the two superpowers.



Commerce ministry spokeswoman He Yongqian said the U.S. moved ahead with the measures while "disregarding China's sincerity in consultations", causing "severe damage to China's interests... (and) a profoundly detrimental impact."



AFP