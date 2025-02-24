Explosives thrown at Russian consulate in Marseille on Ukraine war anniversary

World News
24-02-2025 | 05:03
High views
Explosives thrown at Russian consulate in Marseille on Ukraine war anniversary
Explosives thrown at Russian consulate in Marseille on Ukraine war anniversary

Three improvised explosive devices were thrown at the Russian consulate in the southern French port city of Marseille on Monday, but no one was injured, a police source said.

Only two of the three devices detonated in the attack on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the source said.

AFP

World News

Explosives

Russia

Consulate

Marseille

Ukraine

War

Anniversary

