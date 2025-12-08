MEA donates $800,000 to support 80 public schools

Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced a $800,000 contribution to support 80 public schools as part of the national campaign launched by the Education Ministry last September to strengthen Lebanon's public education sector.



The initiative marks MEA's 80th anniversary and comes at the suggestion of Sahar Baassiri, the spouse of the Prime Minister. The airline said the donation aims to bolster public schools at a time when the sector continues to face severe financial and operational pressures.