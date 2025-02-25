Twenty-nine people dead due to hail, rain in Afghanistan: Officials say

World News
25-02-2025 | 09:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Twenty-nine people dead due to hail, rain in Afghanistan: Officials say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Twenty-nine people dead due to hail, rain in Afghanistan: Officials say

Twenty-nine people died in two provinces in southwestern Afghanistan due to hail and heavy rain, officials said Tuesday.

"Twenty-one people were killed, and six others were injured" because of hail in western Farah province, Mohammad Israel Sayar, head of the province's Disaster Management Department, said. 

In southern Kandahar, the local disaster management department said in a statement that eight people -- including women and children -- were killed in several locations due to heavy rain.

AFP
 

World News

Afghanistan

Hail

Rain

LBCI Next
Macron says Ukraine truce could be reached in 'weeks'
Trump says discussing 'major' economic deals with Putin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27

Israel says eight hostages due for release in first phase of truce are dead

LBCI
World News
2025-02-18

Over 200 dead in Sudan paramilitary assault in south: Lawyers say

LBCI
World News
2025-01-22

US military preparing to send additional 1,500 troops to border, officials say

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-22

Turkey detains nine people over ski resort hotel fire that killed 76

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:53

Ukraine has agreed on terms of minerals deal with US: AFP

LBCI
World News
14:46

Starmer, Macron praise Trump for 'working towards durable peace' in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
13:58

Elon Musk to attend Trump's first cabinet meeting Wednesday: White House says

LBCI
World News
13:41

Trump administration to set new media access rules at White House

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:46

Starmer, Macron praise Trump for 'working towards durable peace' in Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

MP Ghassan Hasbani to LBCI: More Hezbollah involvement leads to lower chances of reconstruction efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Lebanese political figures offer condolences to Hezbollah after leaders' funeral

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
15:45

Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Lebanon's Berri suspends parliamentary session on ministerial statement, session resumes at 6 p.m.

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:18

President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Hezbollah MP Raad criticizes global silence on mass killings, cites religious duty to resist

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

MP Paul Yacoubian criticizes government during parliamentary session and warns of escalating political tensions before elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

PM Salam during parliamentary session on ministerial statement: We remain committed to our obligations, especially UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Iran's Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf: Hezbollah's strength in Lebanon evident in funeral procession

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

MP Gebran Bassil calls for action on government commitments, does not back government

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More