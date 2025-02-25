Twenty-nine people dead due to hail, rain in Afghanistan: Officials say

Twenty-nine people died in two provinces in southwestern Afghanistan due to hail and heavy rain, officials said Tuesday.



"Twenty-one people were killed, and six others were injured" because of hail in western Farah province, Mohammad Israel Sayar, head of the province's Disaster Management Department, said.



In southern Kandahar, the local disaster management department said in a statement that eight people -- including women and children -- were killed in several locations due to heavy rain.



AFP